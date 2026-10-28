5 vegetarian recipes that feature cardamom

Lentils are a staple in many African diets, and when paired with cardamom, they take on a whole new depth of flavor.

This stew combines lentils with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander.

The addition of cardamom pods during cooking infuses the stew with its signature aroma.

Serve it hot over rice or flatbread for a hearty meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.