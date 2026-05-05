Carom seeds: 5 ways they enhance Indian dishes

Carom seeds, or ajwain, are a staple in Indian kitchens. These tiny seeds, with their distinctive aroma and flavor, can enhance the taste of several dishes. They are not just known for their culinary use but also for their medicinal properties. Here are five Indian dishes that highlight the versatility of carom seeds, making them a must-have in every household.

Dish 1 Spicy potato delight Spicy potato delight is a popular dish that marries the earthy flavor of potatoes with the strong taste of carom seeds. The dish is usually prepared by sauteing potatoes with cumin seeds, turmeric, and green chilies. A pinch of carom seeds is added to the mix, which gives it a unique flavor. The dish is usually served with flatbreads or rice and makes for a delicious meal option.

Dish 2 Flavorful lentil soup Lentil soup is a staple of Indian cuisine and is often spiced with different seeds and spices. Carom seeds are added to lentil soup to elevate its taste profile. When tempered with ghee or oil, they release their aromatic oils, which blend perfectly with lentils, cumin, and coriander powder. This soup is not only tasty but also good for digestion.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Savory flatbread addition Savory flatbreads like parathas or rotis can benefit from the addition of carom seeds in their dough or stuffing. The seeds impart an aromatic quality that complements various fillings, such as potatoes or paneer (Indian cheese). These flatbreads make for an excellent accompaniment to curries or can be enjoyed on their own with yogurt or pickles.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Aromatic rice preparation Aromatic rice dishes like pulao can be taken up a notch by adding carom seeds while cooking them. The seeds lend an earthy aroma that goes well with basmati rice and vegetables like peas or carrots. Adding these tiny, yet potent, seeds while preparing rice gives it an extra layer of flavor without overpowering other ingredients.