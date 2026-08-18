Make your meals more flavorful with carom seeds
What's the story
Carom seeds, or ajwain, are a staple in many kitchens owing to their digestive properties. These tiny seeds are packed with compounds that may help in digestion and relieve bloating. Here are five easy recipes that use carom seeds to make tasty dishes that may promote digestive health. Each recipe highlights the unique flavor of carom seeds, while giving you a healthy meal option.
Tip 1
Carom seed infused water
Carom seed infused water is an easy way to reap the benefits of these seeds.
Just soak a teaspoon of carom seeds in a glass of water overnight. Strain it in the morning, and drink it on an empty stomach.
This simple drink may help improve digestion and reduce bloating. Its mild flavor makes it an ideal start to your day.
Tip 2
Spiced buttermilk with carom seeds
Spiced buttermilk with carom seeds is a refreshing drink that aids digestion.
To make it, blend one cup of yogurt with two cups of water until smooth. Add a pinch of salt, half a teaspoon of roasted cumin powder, and half a teaspoon of crushed carom seeds. Mix well, and serve chilled.
This drink cools the stomach and promotes healthy digestion.
Tip 3
Carom seed paratha
Carom seed paratha is a delicious way to add these seeds to your diet.
Knead whole wheat flour with water, adding one teaspoon of crushed carom seeds, salt, and oil as needed.
Roll out flatbreads and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides.
These parathas can be enjoyed with yogurt or pickle for added flavor.
Tip 4
Lentil soup with carom seeds
Lentil soup infused with carom seeds is both nutritious and comforting.
Cook lentils until soft, then add chopped tomatoes, turmeric powder, salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of crushed carom seeds. Simmer until the flavors meld together.
This soup not only provides protein but also aids digestion with the addition of carom seeds.
Tip 5
Vegetable stir-fry seasoned with carom seeds
A vegetable stir-fry seasoned with carom seeds is an easy way to add more veggies to your diet while enjoying the benefits of these seeds.
Saute your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers or zucchini, in olive oil over medium heat.
Sprinkle half a teaspoon of crushed carom seeds during cooking for added flavor and potential digestive benefits.