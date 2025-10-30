Carrots v/s radishes: Nutritional value, calories, and more

Carrots and radishes are two of the most popular root vegetables, each with its own unique health benefits. While carrots are known for their high vitamin A content, radishes are famous for their peppery flavor and low-calorie count. Knowing the nutritional profiles of these veggies can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the health benefits of carrots and radishes.

#1 Vitamin A powerhouse: The carrot advantage Carrots are famous for their vitamin A content, which is important for healthy vision and immune function. The beta-carotene in carrots converts to vitamin A in the body. A single serving of carrots can give you more than 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A. This makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their eye health and boost immunity naturally.

#2 Low-calorie crunch: The radish benefit Radishes, on the other hand, are a great choice for those looking to keep their weight in check, as they are extremely low in calories but high in fiber. With only about 18 calories per cup, they make a great addition to salads or snacks without adding to the calorie count. The fiber content also helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full longer.

#3 Antioxidant properties: Carrots vs radishes Both carrots and radishes have antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Carrots have antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for eye health. Radishes have compounds like vitamin C that help strengthen the body's defense against free radicals. Including both these veggies in your diet can help you get a range of antioxidants.