5 reasons you should start doing cartwheels

Cartwheels are not just a fun activity for kids; they are also a great way to improve your health. This gymnastic move can be a great addition to your fitness routine, offering a range of benefits that go beyond just physical strength. From improving balance to boosting cardiovascular health, cartwheels can be a great way to stay fit and energetic. Here are five surprising health benefits of doing cartwheels regularly.

#1 Enhances balance and coordination Doing cartwheels requires a lot of balance and coordination as you shift your weight from one hand to the other while flipping your body upside down. This practice improves your proprioception, or the awareness of your body's position in space. Over time, better balance and coordination can help you perform better in other physical activities and reduce the risk of falls.

#2 Strengthens core muscles Cartwheels are also a great way to engage core muscles, including the abdominals and obliques. As you stabilize your body during the movement, these muscles become stronger and more toned. A strong core is essential for good posture and overall body stability, making everyday tasks easier and reducing back pain.

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#3 Boosts cardiovascular health Cartwheels are an excellent way to get your heart rate up and improve your cardiovascular health. The dynamic movement makes you breathe harder, which increases blood circulation and strengthens your heart muscles. Regular practice can improve your endurance levels and keep your heart healthy, reducing the risk of heart disease over time.

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#4 Improves flexibility Cartwheels also require a good amount of flexibility, particularly in the legs, arms, and back. The more you do this exercise, the more flexible you become over time. Improved flexibility not only allows you to perform better in sports but also reduces the risk of injuries by making your joints more mobile.