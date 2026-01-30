Cashew v/s walnut: Which is better for you?

Cashews and walnuts are two of the most popular nuts, both known for their unique nutritional profiles. While cashews are famous for their creamy texture, walnuts are often celebrated for their brain-like appearance. Both offer a range of health benefits, making them popular choices in diets around the world. Here's a look at the nutritional differences between cashews and walnuts, and how they can benefit your health.

#1 Healthy fats in cashews and walnuts Cashews are loaded with monounsaturated fats that promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels. Walnuts, on the other hand, are rich in polyunsaturated fats, especially omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for brain health. Both types of fats are important for a balanced diet, but walnuts provide a higher omega-3 content than cashews.

#2 Protein content comparison Both cashews and walnuts are great sources of plant-based protein. Cashews offer around five grams of protein per ounce, while walnuts offer about four grams per ounce. Protein is important for muscle repair and growth, as well as overall body function. Including either nut in your diet can help you meet your daily protein requirements.

#3 Vitamin and mineral profiles Cashews are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, which are essential for bone health and immune function. Walnuts provide a good amount of vitamin E and B vitamins, which promote skin health and energy production. Both nuts provide essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to different aspects of health.

