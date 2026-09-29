Cauliflower lovers, these recipes are a must-try

A spicy cauliflower stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this vegetable.

Start by sauteing garlic and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add cauliflower florets, along with soy sauce, chili flakes, and turmeric for an added kick.

Cook until the cauliflower is tender yet crisp.

This dish goes well with rice or noodles and offers a delightful balance of heat and flavor.