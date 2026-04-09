Fashion lovers, this chic combo is all you need 

Ruffles and pastels are a match made in heaven, the perfect combination of soft, delicate, and feminine. Celebrities have been pairing these two in the most stylish ways, giving us all the inspiration we need to play around with our own wardrobe. From red carpet events to casual outings, ruffles and pastels are the go-to combination for those wanting to make a statement without going overboard.

#1 Subtle elegance with pastel ruffles Pastel ruffles give an air of subtle elegance that is hard to ignore. Celebrities often go for soft shades like mint green or baby pink, which go well with the delicate nature of ruffles. This combination is perfect for formal occasions where you want to look sophisticated but not too loud.

#2 Casual chic with pastel ruffle tops Pastel ruffle tops are the perfect way to add a dash of casual chic to your everyday look. Celebrities often pair these tops with jeans or skirts for a relaxed, yet stylish, outfit. The key is to choose pastels that complement your skin tone and match them with neutral bottoms for balance.

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#3 Bold statements with oversized ruffles Oversized ruffles in bold pastels make for a statement piece that is hard to miss. Celebrities love to wear these eye-catching designs at events where they want to steal the show. The trick is to keep the rest of the outfit simple so that the ruffles remain the center of attention.

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#4 Layering pastels with ruffled skirts Layering pastels with ruffled skirts is another way celebrities style this combination. By mixing different pastel shades, they create depth and interest in their outfits. Ruffled skirts add movement and texture, making them perfect for twirling on the dance floor or walking down the street.