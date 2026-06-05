How to wear ruffles like a pro

Ruffles have always been a favorite in celebrity fashion, adding a dash of drama and elegance to any outfit. From red carpets to casual outings, stars have shown how ruffles can be both sophisticated and playful. The style adds texture and movement, making it a go-to for those wanting to make a statement. Here is how celebrities wear ruffles, and what we can learn from them.

#1 Red carpet ruffle moments Celebrities have always used ruffles to add drama to their red carpet looks. Be it a gown with cascading ruffles or a tailored suit with ruffled accents, stars know how to use this detail to grab attention. Designers often play with the volume and placement of ruffles to highlight the wearer's silhouette, making it a favorite choice for high-profile events.

#2 Casual chic with ruffles For casual outings, celebrities often opt for ruffled tops or skirts to add a touch of flair without going overboard. Paired with jeans or shorts, these pieces make for an effortless, yet stylish, look. The key is balancing the boldness of ruffles with simpler bottoms, allowing the detail to stand out without overwhelming the outfit.

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#3 Ruffles in formal wear In formal wear, ruffles lend an element of sophistication that is hard to ignore. Celebrities often choose dresses with subtle ruffled details around the neckline or sleeves. This adds an element of interest without compromising on elegance. Such designs are perfect for those who want to keep it classy, yet modern.

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#4 Mixing textures with ruffles Mixing textures is another way celebrities play with ruffles in their outfits. Pairing ruffled fabrics with lace, silk, or denim can create visually stunning looks that are rich in depth and interest. This technique not only highlights the versatility of ruffles but also shows how they can be integrated into various styles seamlessly.