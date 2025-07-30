How to style vintage hats 

Vintage hats have made quite a comeback in the world of fashion, with celebs frequently flaunting these timeless beauties. Not only do these hats lend an aura of sophistication, but they also provide a quirky way to showcase personal style. From fedoras to cloches, vintage hats can be styled in numerous ways to complement your outfits. Here are celebrity-approved tips to style vintage hats that can help you get that classic flair, effortlessly.

Outfit coordination Pairing with modern outfits One foolproof way of donning vintage hats is to wear them with modern outfits. Celebrities often pair contemporary clothing pieces with vintage accessories for a balanced look. For example, wearing a classic fedora with a sleek blazer and jeans can add both sophistication and edge to an outfit. This way, the hat stands out but doesn't look out of place either.

Face shape guide Choosing the right hat for your face shape Selecting the right hat according to your face shape is key to looking appealing. Celebrities usually have stylists who suggest hat styles depending on their facial features. For instance, round-faced people can go for wide-brimmed hats to make them look longer. On the other hand, square-faced people can select softer shapes like cloches or berets. Knowing your face shape can help you pick the best hat style.

Accessory balance Incorporating accessories wisely When wearing vintage hats, adding more accessories calls for a lot of thought into balance and proportion. Celebrities often keep other accessories minimal while wearing statement hats to not overpower their look. Simple earrings or delicate necklaces work well without distracting the eye from the hat itself. This makes sure that each accessory compliments rather than competes.