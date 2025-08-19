How to style a dupatta like a pro

Traditionally, dupatta has been a must-have but now it's a vivid fashion statement, all thanks to our celebrities. They include colorful dupattas to their outfits and give them a touch of flair and personality. In this piece, we explore how these versatile pieces are styled to make head-turning statements, be it simple kurtas or bold prints. Tips for anyone who wants to make a statement with their dupatta.

#1 Pairing with solid kurtas Celebrities frequently pair colorful dupattas with solid-colored kurtas for a balanced appearance. This way, the dupatta becomes the highlight of the ensemble. Choosing contrasting colors can make it even better, making it perfect for casual outings as well as festive days. A plain kurta in neutral shades like white or beige can be instantly elevated by pairing it with a bright or patterned dupatta.

#2 Mixing prints and patterns Mixing prints is another trend that celebrities embraced while styling dupattas. Pairing different prints together results in an eclectic look which is modern and chic. For example, a floral-printed dupatta with a striped kurta, makes the ensemble deeper and interesting. The trick is to keep it harmonious, by picking prints that complement each other rather than fight for attention.

#3 Draping styles for different occasions The way a dupatta is draped can change the whole game. Celebrities try different draping styles according to the occasion. For formal events, they would choose a classy shoulder drape, while a casual one would see relaxed styles like wrapping around the neck or letting it flow freely over both shoulders.