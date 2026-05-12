Surprising ways to style a handkerchief

Handkerchiefs have always been a staple accessory, but their celebrity-inspired usage has brought them back into the limelight. From red carpets to casual outings, celebs have shown us how versatile and stylish handkerchiefs can be. Be it for practical purposes or as a fashion statement, these stars have made handkerchiefs a must-have accessory. Here's how you can incorporate this timeless piece into your wardrobe.

#1 The classic pocket square The pocket square is a favorite among celebrities looking to add a touch of class to their suits. It is usually folded neatly and placed in the breast pocket, adding a splash of color and pattern. Stars like George Clooney and Ryan Gosling often sport this look at formal events, proving that a simple handkerchief can elevate an entire outfit.

#2 Casual neck scarf trend Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Harry Styles have made neck scarves trendy again. Worn casually around the neck or tied in a knot, these scarves add an element of flair to any outfit. They are perfect for layering with jackets, or wearing alone with casual attire, making them an ideal accessory for both men and women.

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#3 Headband revival Headbands made from handkerchiefs have made a comeback, thanks to stars like Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid. This style is perfect for keeping hair out of your face while adding a chic touch to your look. From casual outings to music festivals, headbands are versatile enough to be worn anywhere.

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