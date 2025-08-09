How to style jewelry like a pro

Jewelry has the power to transform an outfit and add elegance and personality to it. Celebrities often lead the way with their unique jewelry pairings, inspiring those of us who are looking for a little bit of everyday shine. Looking at these style icons teaches us how to mix and match pieces for fashionable, yet functional, looks. Let's take a look at celebrity-inspired jewelry combinations that will elevate your daily wardrobes without overwhelming them.

Layered necklaces Layered necklaces for subtle glamour Layering necklaces is a rage among celebrities like Rihanna and Zendaya. The style is all about wearing several necklaces of different lengths together to add depth and interest. Go for delicate chains with small pendants or charms to keep it understated yet chic. Mixing metals like gold and silver makes the look versatile and you can pair the ensemble with different outfits seamlessly.

Statement earrings Statement earrings for bold impact Celebrities like Emma Watson and Lupita Nyong'o often opt for statement earrings to make a bold impact. These pieces grab attention without requiring additional accessories. Opt for oversized hoops or geometric designs in vibrant colors or metallic finishes to spruce up simple outfits. Statement earrings pair well with both casual wear and more formal attire, making them a versatile choice.

Stacking rings Stacking rings for personalized style Stacking rings have become a favorite among stars like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, all thanks to their customizable nature. The trend involves wearing several rings on one finger, or several fingers, enabling one to express themselves in a variety of styles, metals, and gemstones. Mix thin bands with textured designs or incorporate birthstones for added significance.

Minimalist bracelets Minimalist bracelets for everyday elegance Minimalist bracelets are preferred by celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle, thanks to their understated elegance. These bracelets are usually characterized by simple designs such as thin bangles or dainty chains with small charms or stones. They make for an ideal everyday accessory, as they bring a touch of sophistication without overshadowing an outfit.