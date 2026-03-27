Up your fashion game with these kurta styles

Celebrities often set the tone for fashion trends, and kurtas are no different. These timeless pieces are a staple in many celebrity wardrobes, providing a perfect blend of comfort and style. From traditional to contemporary designs, celebrities give us all the inspiration to wear kurtas for different occasions. Here are some celebrity-inspired kurta styles that never go out of fashion, and how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe.

#1 Classic white kurta with jeans A classic white kurta with jeans is a go-to look for many celebrities. This combination gives a clean, sophisticated look that is perfect for casual outings, as well as semi-formal events. The simplicity of a white kurta goes well with the casualness of jeans, making it an evergreen choice. Opt for straight-cut or slightly flared jeans to keep the balance of the outfit.

#2 Embroidered kurtas for festive occasions Embroidered kurtas are a celebrity favorite during festive occasions. The intricate designs add an element of elegance and make the outfit stand out without being too loud. Celebrities often choose kurtas with subtle embroidery work on the neckline or sleeves to add a touch of sophistication. Pair these with traditional bottoms, like churidars or palazzos, to complete the festive look.

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#3 Printed kurtas for casual wear Printed kurtas are a celebrity favorite for casual outings, be it shopping or lunch dates. The prints, be it floral or geometric, add character and personality to the outfit without overpowering it. Celebrities usually go for light fabrics, like cotton or linen, to remain comfortable while looking chic. Pairing these printed kurtas with leggings or simple trousers makes them versatile yet stylish.

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#4 Long kurtas with slits for modern appeal Long kurtas with slits have become a modern favorite among celebrities looking for something trendy yet rooted in tradition. The slits add an element of modernity and make the movement easier, making them perfect for both day and night events. These kurtas can be paired with leggings or straight-cut pants for an effortlessly stylish look that is bound to turn heads.