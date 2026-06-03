Fashion lovers, these street style looks are iconic

Celebrity street style has always been a major source of inspiration for fashion lovers. From the effortlessly chic to the bold and daring, celebs give us a peek into the latest trends. This article takes a look at five celebrity street styles that have become iconic. Each look gives us practical tips on how to nail these styles in our everyday lives.

#1 Casual chic with denim jackets Denim jackets are a staple in many celebrity wardrobes, thanks to their versatility and timeless appeal. Stars like Rihanna and Gigi Hadid often pair denim jackets with simple tees and high-waisted jeans for a laid-back, yet stylish look. To recreate this style, opt for a well-fitted denim jacket in classic blue or black. Pair it with neutral-colored tops and bottoms to keep the focus on the jacket.

#2 Athleisure: The comfort trend Athleisure has become a favorite of many celebs who love the combination of comfort and style. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber often wear sporty leggings with oversized hoodies or crop tops. To nail this trend, choose breathable fabrics like cotton or moisture-wicking materials. Mix athletic wear with casual pieces, like sneakers or baseball caps, for an effortless look.

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#3 Oversized sweaters: Cozy elegance Oversized sweaters have also been a favorite of celebs such as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez during the colder months. They provide warmth without compromising on style when paired with skinny jeans or leggings. To get this cozy yet elegant look, choose sweaters in neutral shades like beige or gray. Accessorize with scarves or beanies to amp up the outfit while keeping warm.

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#4 Monochrome magic: Simplistic sophistication Monochrome outfits have been a favorite among celebs like Victoria Beckham, who love their simplistic sophistication. By sticking to one color from head to toe, you can create an effortlessly chic look that is both modern and timeless. Choose neutral colors like black, white, or beige for maximum versatility. Play with textures within the same color family to add depth to your outfit.