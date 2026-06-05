Summer fashion: 5 must-haves for every wardrobe

Summer in India can be brutal, but celebrity-inspired wardrobe essentials can make it a lot more bearable. These are not just stylish but also practical, keeping you cool and comfortable in the heat. From lightweight fabrics to airy silhouettes, these essentials are perfect for the season. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these wardrobe pieces can keep you looking chic while braving the summer heat.

#1 Cotton kurtas for comfort Cotton kurtas are a summer staple in India, thanks to their breathability and comfort. Celebrities often choose these for casual outings, as they are easy to wear and come in a range of styles and colors. The natural fabric absorbs sweat well, making it perfect for hot days. Pairing a cotton kurta with loose-fitting palazzos or jeans gives you a stylish yet comfortable look.

#2 Linen shirts for versatility Linen shirts are another celebrity favorite during the summer months. The fabric is lightweight and allows air to circulate, keeping you cool even when temperatures soar. Linen shirts can be dressed up or down, making them versatile enough for both work and play. Pair them with chinos or shorts for an effortless summer look that exudes sophistication.

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#3 Breezy maxi dresses Maxi dresses are loved by celebrities for their effortless style and comfort in the heat. Made from light fabrics like cotton or linen, these dresses offer full coverage without compromising on breathability. Perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events, they can be paired with sandals or wedges to complete the look.

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#4 Stylish sunglasses Sunglasses are a must-have accessory in summers, not just for protection from the sun, but also to amp up your style quotient. Celebrities often opt for oversized frames or aviators that add an element of glamour to any outfit while shielding eyes from harmful UV rays. Choose polarized lenses for better glare reduction when outdoors.