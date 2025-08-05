Must-have bags for every occasion

Celebrities always set trends with their sartorial choices, so is the case with their choice of purses. Be it red carpet appearances or casual outings, the bags they pick make a statement or add the element of practicality. Here's a look at some of the must-have bags that celebrities swear by for various occasions, and how they can be both stylish and functional.

Daily essential The classic tote for everyday use The classic tote bag finds a place in most celebrity wardrobes because of its versatility and spaciousness. It is perfect for daily errands or casual outings, as it leaves enough room for essentials like wallets, phones, make-up kits. Celebrities tend to favor neutral shades or subtle patterns that go with most outfits without overpowering them.

Evening elegance Clutches for glamorous evenings For glamorous evening affairs like award shows or galas, celebrities tend to opt for clutches. These small but elegant bags are perfect for carrying minimal essentials while lending an element of sophistication to any outfit. Embellished or made from the most luxurious of materials, clutches make for an accessory and a statement piece, all in one.

Hands-free convenience Crossbody bags for on-the-go style Crossbody bags are loved by celebrities who want hands-free convenience, without letting go of style. Be it for travel days or shopping trips, these bags let you access your belongings, without having to compromise on fashion. With adjustable straps and an array of sizes, crossbody bags make for practicality, mixed with chic design elements.