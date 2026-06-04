Is celery juice really a miracle drink?

Celery juice has become a popular health trend, with many claiming it has miraculous benefits. However, separating fact from fiction is important to understand its real impact on health. While celery is a nutritious vegetable, the claims surrounding its juice are often exaggerated. This article delves into the truth behind celery juice, looking at its nutritional value and potential health effects, without the hype.

#1 Nutritional content of celery juice Celery juice is mostly made of water (95%) and has a low-calorie count. It has vitamins like vitamin K, vitamin C, and potassium. These nutrients are important for different bodily functions, like bone health and hydration. However, celery juice lacks the fiber of whole celery stalks, which is important for digestive health.

#2 Potential health benefits Some proponents say celery juice can help detoxify the liver and reduce inflammation. While celery does have antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress, there is no concrete evidence to prove that drinking it as a juice can detoxify organs or reduce inflammation significantly. The body has its own mechanisms to get rid of toxins naturally.

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#3 Impact on digestion The fiber in whole vegetables is essential for a healthy digestive system, but when you juice them, you lose most of it. Although some people feel that drinking celery juice helps with digestion, this could be because of increased hydration rather than any magical property of the juice itself.

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