Salad lovers, add celery seeds to every bowl

Celery seeds have a unique flavor that is slightly bitter and nutty.

They can be used to add depth to salad dressings, or sprinkled on top of fresh greens for an added kick.

The subtle yet distinct taste of celery seeds goes well with various ingredients, like tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocados.

By adding these seeds to your salads, you can enjoy a more complex flavor profile without overpowering other ingredients.