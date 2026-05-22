These celery-based recipes are super refreshing

Celery is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a number of vegetarian recipes to make them fresh and delicious. Its crisp texture and mild flavor make it a perfect addition to salads, soups, and snacks. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight celery's unique qualities. From enhancing the taste to adding a crunch, these dishes show how celery can be a star in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Celery and apple salad A refreshing celery and apple salad makes for a perfect combination of sweet and savory. Thinly slice fresh celery stalks and mix them with diced apples. Add some walnuts for crunch, and a dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This salad is not just refreshing but also packed with vitamins and fiber, making it a healthy choice for any meal.

Dish 2 Creamy celery soup Creamy celery soup is the perfect comfort food. Saute chopped onions, garlic, and celery in olive oil until soft. Add vegetable broth and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender. Blend the mixture until smooth, and stir in some cream or coconut milk for richness. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or parsley for added flavor.

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Dish 3 Stuffed celery sticks Stuffed celery sticks make for an easy-to-make snack option that packs a punch of flavor. Fill hollowed-out celery sticks with a mixture of cream cheese or hummus mixed with chopped herbs like dill or chives. Top with sliced olives or cherry tomatoes for an extra burst of flavor. These stuffed sticks are perfect for parties or as an afternoon snack.

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Dish 4 Celery stir-fry delight Celery stir-fry delight is an easy recipe that highlights the vegetable's crispness while mixing it with other veggies, like bell peppers and carrots. Stir-fry these veggies in sesame oil with ginger-garlic paste until tender-crisp; add soy sauce as per taste. This dish goes well over steamed rice or quinoa, making it both filling and nutritious.