Chair yoga 101: 5 poses to improve flexibility
What's the story
Chair yoga is a great way to improve flexibility, particularly for those who are new to yoga or have mobility issues. It makes the practice accessible, as it requires minimal space and equipment. By using a chair as support, you can perform various poses that enhance your range of motion and reduce stiffness. Here are five chair yoga poses that can help improve flexibility.
Tip 1
Seated cat-cow stretch
The seated cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up your spine.
Sit at the edge of your chair with feet flat on the floor.
Inhale deeply as you arch your back, lifting your chest and looking slightly upward (cow pose).
Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin toward your chest (cat pose). Repeat this sequence five times to release tension from the spine.
Tip 2
Chair forward bend
The chair forward bend helps stretch the hamstrings and lower back.
Sit on the edge of the chair with legs extended straight in front of you.
Inhale as you lengthen through your spine, and then exhale while bending forward from the hips, reaching towards your toes or shins.
Hold for a few breaths before slowly rising back up.
Tip 3
Seated spinal twist
This pose increases spinal flexibility and aids digestion.
Sit sideways on a chair with one side of your body against its backrest.
Place one hand on the backrest for support while twisting gently towards it, with both hands resting on opposite knees or thighs.
Hold for several breaths before switching sides.
Tip 4
Ankle circles
Ankle circles improve ankle mobility and blood circulation in legs.
While seated comfortably in a chair, lift one foot slightly off the ground, and rotate it clockwise in circles 10 times before switching to counterclockwise rotations another 10 times.
Repeat this process with the other foot.
Tip 5
Seated side stretch
The seated side stretch targets obliques and intercostal muscles between ribs, enhancing lateral flexibility.
Sit upright with feet firmly planted on the ground. Raise one arm overhead, leaning gently to the opposite side.
Hold the stretch briefly, then switch sides, repeating the sequence a few times. This ensures both sides of the body are evenly stretched, promoting balanced flexibility.