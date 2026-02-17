How to use chamomile tea for fast headache relief

Chamomile tea is a popular herbal remedy, known for its calming properties. It may also help relieve headaches, making it a go-to option for many seeking natural relief. Here are five effective ways to use chamomile tea for headache relief. Each method highlights the unique benefits of chamomile and how it can be easily incorporated into your routine to help ease discomfort.

Tip 1 Brew with fresh chamomile flowers Using fresh chamomile flowers can enhance the potency of your tea. Steep a handful of fresh flowers in hot water for about 10 minutes. This method extracts more essential oils and compounds that may help reduce headache symptoms. The aroma and taste of fresh chamomile can also provide additional relaxation benefits, making it an excellent choice for those looking to unwind while alleviating pain.

Tip 2 Combine with peppermint leaves Combining chamomile with peppermint leaves can give you an extra boost in relieving headaches. Peppermint has menthol, which cools and soothes the temples when applied topically or consumed as tea. To make this blend, add equal parts of dried peppermint leaves and chamomile flowers in hot water and steep for ten minutes. This combination not only tastes great but also works wonders in relieving tension headaches.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Add honey for sweetness and benefits Adding honey to your chamomile tea can make it taste better and provide additional health benefits. Honey has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce headache discomfort when consumed regularly. Simply stir one teaspoon of honey into your brewed chamomile tea while it's still warm but not boiling hot to retain its natural enzymes.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Use cold compress with chamomile infusion A cold compress infused with chamomile can provide immediate relief from headaches. Brew a strong cup of chamomile tea by steeping two bags or a tablespoon of dried flowers in hot water for 15 minutes. Soak a clean cloth in the cooled tea and apply it to your forehead or temples for about 15 minutes. This method combines the cooling effect of cold compresses with the soothing properties of chamomile.