Chana jor garam: The spicy, tangy snack you should try

The main ingredient of chana jor garam is roasted black chickpeas, which are flattened to give them a crunchy texture.

They are mixed with spices such as chili powder, cumin, and chaat masala to give them a spicy kick.

Fresh ingredients such as chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves are added to give freshness and aroma.

A dash of lemon juice adds tanginess to the dish.