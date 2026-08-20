Chana jor garam: The spicy, tangy snack you should try
What's the story
Chana jor garam is a popular street food enjoyed across India, especially in the northern parts of the country. Made with flattened black chickpeas, it is known for its crunchy texture and spicy, tangy flavor. Usually served in paper cones or small bowls, this affordable snack is easy to enjoy on the go. Its bold flavors and satisfying crunch have made it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
The main ingredient of chana jor garam is roasted black chickpeas, which are flattened to give them a crunchy texture.
They are mixed with spices such as chili powder, cumin, and chaat masala to give them a spicy kick.
Fresh ingredients such as chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves are added to give freshness and aroma.
A dash of lemon juice adds tanginess to the dish.
#2
How it's prepared
To prepare chana jor garam, roasted black chickpeas are first flattened using a heavy object or machine.
The flattened chickpeas are then mixed with spices like chili powder, turmeric powder, and chaat masala for flavoring.
Freshly chopped onions and tomatoes are added for crunchiness and taste.
Finally, lemon juice is squeezed over the mixture before serving.
#3
Popular variations across India
While the basic version of chana jor garam remains the same, different regions have their own variations depending on local tastes.
In some places, pomegranate seeds or grated coconut may be added for an extra layer of flavor.
Some vendors even add sev or papri to make it more crunchy.
These variations show how versatile this dish can be while keeping its core identity intact.
#4
Tips for enjoying chana jor garam safely
When relishing chana jor garam from street vendors, it's important to choose vendors who maintain hygiene standards.
Look for places where ingredients are freshly prepared in front of you, and utensils are clean.
This minimizes the risk of foodborne illnesses while you enjoy this delicious snack safely.