5 Italian wedding customs you didn't know

Rich in traditions and culture, Italian weddings are a blend of beautiful customs, which have been passed down generations. Each region has its own traditions, adding to the charm of the day. From the symbolic gestures to the festive practices, Italian weddings are full of meaningful rituals, which reflect the vibrancy of the country. Here are some fascinating Italian wedding customs you may not know of.

#1 The bridal bouquet toss In Italy, the bridal bouquet toss is not merely a fun activity, it has a lot of meaning to it. Traditionally, the bride throws her bouquet to unmarried female guests as a symbol of passing on the good fortune and love. The woman who catches it is believed to be the next in the line to get married. This custom brings excitement and anticipation among guests at the wedding reception.

#2 La serenata: A musical tradition La Serenata is a sweet pre-wedding custom where the groom sings to his bride-to-be under her window the night before their wedding. Joined by musicians or friends, he sings romantic songs as a mark of love and devotion. This sweet tradition often involves family members and neighbors who gather around to witness this beautiful moment.

#3 Confetti: Sweet celebrations Confetti is a major part of Italian weddings, but not in the way you are thinking. In Italy, confetti means sugar-coated almonds and not paper bits thrown at celebrations. These almonds symbolize health, wealth, happiness, fertility, and longevity for newlyweds when given as favors or used decoratively at receptions.