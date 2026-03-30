Chayote squash: 5 must-try dishes of this mild-tasting vegetable

Chayote squash, popularly known as vegetable pear, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Native to Mesoamerica, this mild-tasting squash is now used in kitchens around the world. Its crisp texture and subtle flavor make it a great addition to both savory and sweet dishes. Here are five unique dishes that highlight the culinary potential of chayote squash.

Stir-fry Chayote stir-fry delight Chayote stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that retains the natural crunch of the squash. Sliced thinly, chayote is sauteed with garlic, bell peppers, and soy sauce for a burst of flavor. This dish goes well with rice or noodles and can be customized with other vegetables, like carrots or broccoli, for added nutrition.

Salad Spicy chayote salad A spicy chayote salad is perfect for those who love bold flavors. The squash is julienned and mixed with lime juice, chili flakes, cilantro, and onions. This refreshing salad goes well with grilled foods or can be eaten alone as a light meal. The heat from the chili flakes complements the coolness of the lime juice and cilantro.

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Soup Chayote soup with herbs Chayote soup is a comforting dish that highlights the delicate flavor of the squash. Cooked with vegetable broth, onions, garlic, and herbs like thyme and parsley, this soup is both nourishing and flavorful. Blended until smooth, it makes for a creamy texture without any dairy products. Perfect for chilly days when you want something warm but light.

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Gratin Baked chayote gratin Baked chayote gratin is an elegant side dish that elevates any meal. Thinly sliced chayotes are layered with cheese alternatives like nutritional yeast or plant-based cheese spreads. They are baked until golden brown on top, while remaining tender inside—a perfect combination of textures.