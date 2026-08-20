Chenna poda: The baked sweet from Odisha you should try
What's the story
Chenna poda is a traditional sweet dish from Odisha, India, which is famous for its unique taste and texture. This baked cheesecake is prepared with chenna (cottage cheese), sugar, and a few other ingredients. The dish is often served during festivals and special occasions, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Odisha. Its distinct flavor profile makes it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
#1
The origin story of Chenna Poda
Chenna poda has been a part of Odia cuisine for centuries.
It is said that the dish originated in the rural areas of Odisha, where fresh chenna was easily available.
Over the years, the recipe has been passed down through generations, with families adding their own twists to it.
Today, it remains an integral part of Odia culture and is enjoyed by people of all ages.
#2
Ingredients that make it special
The key ingredients of chenna poda are fresh chenna, sugar, semolina, and cardamom powder.
The chenna is kneaded into a smooth dough before being mixed with sugar and other ingredients.
This mixture is then baked until it turns golden brown on the outside but remains soft on the inside.
The use of cardamom adds a fragrant aroma that enhances its overall appeal.
#3
Baking techniques for perfect texture
Baking is key to getting the right texture in chenna poda.
The oven temperature should be just right so that the outside gets a crispy texture, while the inside stays soft.
Some cooks even use banana leaves to wrap the mixture before baking it, which adds an earthy flavor to the dish.
Getting the texture right requires practice but pays off with every bite.
#4
Variations across regions in India
While chenna poda is synonymous with Odisha, other regions in India have their own versions of baked cheese desserts.
In West Bengal, for example, similar sweets are made using paneer or khoya instead of chenna.
Each region's version has its own unique twist, but the essence remains the same: a love for deliciously baked cheese-based treats.