Visiting Chennai? Savor these authentic dishes

Chennai has an active street food culture, and those who wake up early or are a foodie at heart will be spoilt for choice with cheap and delicious breakfast options. From traditional South Indian dishes to unique local specialties, you will get a taste of the city's culinary heritage. Exploring Chennai's morning treats, therefore, is an exciting experience for the flavor enthusiast.

Dish 1 Idli and dosa delights Idli and dosa dominate the breakfast scene in Chennai. These rice-based dishes are accompanied with coconut chutney and sambar, providing the best of flavors. Street vendors make them fresh every morning, serving them hot for the early risers. The economical price of idlis and dosas make them a favorite of both locals and tourists, costing normally between ₹20 and ₹50 per plate.

Dish 2 Pongal: A comforting choice Pongal is another beloved breakfast option in Chennai. Made from rice and lentils cooked together with spices, it provides a comforting start to the day. Often garnished with cashews and served with chutney or sambar, pongal is both filling and flavorful. Street vendors usually sell pongal at around ₹30 to ₹60 per serving, making it an economical choice for those on the go.

Dish 3 Vada: A crispy morning snack Vada is another famous deep-fried snack which goes well with other breakfast items like idli or dosa. Prepared with lentil batter and spices, vadas are crispy from the outside but soft from the inside. They are served hot with chutneys or sambar at street stalls all over Chennai. Costing between ₹10 to ₹30 each, vadas give you a quick bite of something savory.