Chickpeas or quinoa: Which should you eat more of?

#3

Micronutrient comparison

Both chickpeas and quinoa are rich in micronutrients, such as iron, magnesium, and folate. Chickpeas provide more iron than quinoa, which is important for transporting oxygen in the body. Quinoa, on the other hand, is higher in magnesium, which is essential for muscle function and energy production. Both foods can contribute significantly to your daily micronutrient needs when included in a balanced diet.