Chickpeas or quinoa: Which should you eat more of?
What's the story
Chickpeas and quinoa are two of the most popular plant-based protein sources, both of which offer unique nutritional benefits. While chickpeas are legumes, quinoa is a seed often treated as a grain. Both are packed with essential nutrients that can contribute to a balanced diet. Here's a look at the nutritional profiles of chickpeas and quinoa to help you make informed dietary choices.
#1
Protein content analysis
Chickpeas provide around 19 grams of protein per cooked cup, making them an excellent source of plant-based protein. Quinoa, on the other hand, provides about eight grams of protein per cooked cup. While chickpeas provide more protein than quinoa, the latter has all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. This makes quinoa a great choice for those looking for balanced amino acid intake.
#2
Fiber levels in each
Fiber is important for digestion and gut health. Chickpeas have around 12 grams of fiber per cooked cup, which is much higher than quinoa's 5 grams per cooked cup. The high fiber content in chickpeas helps with regular bowel movements, and may help with weight management by keeping you full longer.
#3
Micronutrient comparison
Both chickpeas and quinoa are rich in micronutrients, such as iron, magnesium, and folate. Chickpeas provide more iron than quinoa, which is important for transporting oxygen in the body. Quinoa, on the other hand, is higher in magnesium, which is essential for muscle function and energy production. Both foods can contribute significantly to your daily micronutrient needs when included in a balanced diet.
#4
Glycemic index considerations
The glycemic index (GI) indicates how quickly foods raise blood sugar levels after consumption. Chickpeas have a low GI score, which means they raise blood sugar levels gradually, making them ideal for those managing diabetes or looking for stable energy levels throughout the day. Quinoa also has a low GI score, but slightly higher than chickpeas, making both good options for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.