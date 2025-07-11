Chickpeas v/s green peas: Which is healthier?

Chickpeas and green peas are two of the most popular legumes that are known for their nutritional benefits. Both of them are rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them amazing additions to a balanced diet. However, they vary in certain nutritional aspects that may shape your dietary choices. Here's looking at the nutritional profiles of chickpeas vs. green peas.

Protein power Protein content comparison Chickpeas are also often praised for their high protein content, offering about 19 grams per 100 grams serving. Green peas provide about five grams of protein per the same serving size. Though both legumes add to our daily protein intake, the former emerges as a more concentrated source of plant-based protein.

Fiber focus Fiber richness in legumes Fiber is essential for maintaining digestive health and regulating blood sugar levels. Chickpeas contain approximately eight grams of fiber per 100 grams serving, making them a fantastic choice for anyone seeking to up their fiber intake. Meanwhile, green peas offer about five grams per 100 grams, significantly aiding digestion. While both legumes are healthy, chickpeas have slightly higher fiber content, making them an excellent option for digestive health.

Vitamin value Vitamin content analysis Green peas are especially high in vitamin C, with roughly 40% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams serving. They also provide vitamin K and several B vitamins. Chickpeas provide folate and vitamin B6 but do not contain significant amounts of vitamin C in comparison to green peas.

Mineral measure Mineral density evaluation Both chickpeas and green peas are rich in essential minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium. Chickpeas are richer in iron, providing nearly 2 mg per 100g serving compared to green peas' one mg (approximately). Green peas also shine when it comes to manganese, which is good for your bones.