Chicory root chips: A health snack you should try
What's the story
Chicory root chips are becoming a rage as healthy snacks, providing the crunch you crave without any compromise on nutrition.
These chips are prepared from the root of the chicory plant which is packed with fiber and prebiotic qualities.
Given that more and more people are looking for alternatives to regular snacks, chicory root chips make for an attractive option for health enthusiasts looking for something delicious and healthy.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of chicory root
Chicory root is high in inulin, a soluble fiber that aids digestion by increasing the number of good gut bacteria.
The prebiotic effect can improve gut function overall and increase the absorption of nutrients.
Chicory root is also packed with antioxidants that fight oxidative stress in the body.
With these nutritional benefits, chicory root chips make a healthy snack option for anyone looking to stay fit.
Production process
How chicory root chips are made
The process of making chicory root chips involves slicing the roots into thin pieces before baking or air-frying them until they achieve a crispy texture.
This method preserves much of the nutritional value while providing a crunchy snack experience similar to traditional potato chips.
By avoiding deep frying, these chips retain lower fat content, making them an attractive choice for those monitoring their calorie intake.
Taste options
Flavor variations available
Chicory root chips are available in a range of flavors to suit individual preferences.
Whether you like classic sea salt or something more adventurous like garlic herb or spicy chili, there's something for everyone.
These flavorings are usually done with natural seasonings and spices so that the health benefits of the base ingredient aren't compromised by artificial additives or excessive sodium levels.
Snack ideas
Tips for incorporating into diet
Incorporating chicory root chips into your diet can be easy and fun.
They make an amazing stand-alone snack but can also be paired with dips such as hummus or guacamole for added flavor and nutrition.
Plus, they can be used as crunchy toppings on salads or soups to enhance texture without adding unnecessary calories or unhealthy fats usually found in other toppings such as croutons.