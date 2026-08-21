Chilean sopapillas: A classic street food
What's the story
Chilean sopapillas are a popular street food, loved for their crispy texture and versatility. These fried pastries can be sweet or savory, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. While traditional sopapillas are well-known, there are several variations that offer unique flavors and experiences. Here are five delicious variations of Chilean sopapillas that you must try, each offering a distinct twist on this classic treat.
#1
Sopapilla with pebre
Sopapilla with pebre is a savory delight that combines the crispy pastry with a fresh salsa made from tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and chili peppers.
The pebre adds a burst of flavor to the sopapilla's neutral taste, making it an ideal choice for those who love bold flavors.
This variation is often enjoyed as an appetizer or snack.
#2
Sweet sopapilla with chancaca
Chancaca is a traditional Chilean syrup made from raw sugar cane, flavored with cinnamon, and orange peel.
When drizzled over sweet sopapillas, it gives them a rich sweetness that contrasts beautifully with the pastry's crispy exterior.
This variation is especially popular during festivals and celebrations.
#3
Cheese-filled sopapilla
For cheese lovers, cheese-filled sopapillas are an absolute delight.
These pastries are stuffed with melted cheese before being fried to perfection.
The result is a gooey interior that pairs wonderfully with the sopapilla's crispy shell.
They can be eaten as a snack or light meal.
#4
Sopapilla with avocado spread
Avocado spread on sopapillas adds creaminess and depth of flavor to this classic dish.
The smooth avocado complements the crispy texture of the pastry while adding healthy fats to your meal.
This variation is perfect for those looking for something lighter, but still satisfying.
#5
Sopapilla dusted with powdered sugar
For those with a sweet tooth, sopapillas dusted with powdered sugar are the perfect dessert option.
These pastries are lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar after frying, giving them an irresistible sweetness without overpowering the natural flavor of the dough itself.
They make an excellent choice when you are craving something sweet, yet simple, at any time of day or night!