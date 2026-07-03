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5 music traditions behind every Chilean wedding

By Simran Jeet 11:53 am Jul 03, 202611:53 am

What's the story

Chilean weddings are a beautiful mix of tradition and culture, with music being an integral part of the festivities. The tunes played at these ceremonies are not just for entertainment but also symbolize cultural values and history. From folk tunes to modern-day tunes, the music at Chilean weddings sets the mood for the event and brings everyone together. Here are five such wedding music traditions that are unique to Chile.