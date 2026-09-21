5 chilla variations you must try
What's the story
Chilla, a popular Indian breakfast dish, is loved for its simplicity and versatility. Traditionally made with gram flour, it can be customized with a range of ingredients to suit different tastes. Street vendors across India have come up with unique variations, making this humble dish a culinary delight. Here are five street-style chilla variations that you must try, each offering a distinct flavor profile and experience.
Spinach cheese
Spinach and cheese chilla delight
Spinach and cheese chilla is a delicious combination of health and taste.
The chilla is prepared by mixing fresh spinach leaves into the batter, along with grated cheese.
The result is a soft, cheesy chilla with the goodness of spinach.
It makes for an excellent option for those looking to add greens to their diet without compromising on taste.
Oats masala
Masala oats chilla twist
For those who love oats, masala oats chilla is the perfect street-style variation.
Oats are ground into a fine powder and mixed with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
This adds a unique texture and flavor to the traditional chilla.
Not only does it taste great, but it also adds fiber and nutrients to your meal.
Veg medley
Vegetable medley chilla fusion
Vegetable medley chilla is all about throwing in various chopped vegetables, like carrots, bell peppers, and peas, into the batter.
This colorful chilla not only looks appetizing but also provides an array of flavors in every bite.
It's an ideal pick for those who love their breakfast to be both nutritious and flavorful.
Paneer stuffed
Paneer stuffed chilla surprise
Paneer stuffed chilla is a treat for paneer lovers.
Here, the batter is prepared as usual, but stuffed with a spiced paneer mixture before cooking it on the griddle.
The melted paneer inside gives an extra layer of richness to the dish, making it more filling than regular chillas.
Tomato onion
Tomato onion chilla tang
Tomato onion chilla gives you tangy flavors with the sweetness of caramelized onions.
Tomatoes are finely chopped and added to the batter, along with sautéed onions.
This mixture is cooked on a high flame until crisp on the outside, yet soft on the inside.
It makes the perfect accompaniment to chutneys or pickles.