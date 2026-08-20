Chinese bhel: The Indian street snack with a Chinese twist
What's the story
Chinese bhel is a popular street food in India, combining the tangy flavors of Chinese cuisine with Indian spices. This fusion dish is a favorite among food lovers looking for something different. It is made with crispy noodles, vegetables, and a tangy sauce that gives a unique taste. Chinese bhel has become a staple in many street food markets, offering an exciting twist to traditional snacks.
#1
Ingredients that make it unique
The main ingredients of Chinese bhel are crispy fried noodles, chopped vegetables like capsicum and onions, and sauces like soy sauce and vinegar.
The combination of these elements gives the dish its signature crunch and flavor.
The use of Indian spices like chaat masala adds to its appeal by giving it an extra layer of taste.
#2
Preparation method explained
To prepare Chinese bhel, start by frying noodles until they are golden brown and crispy.
In a bowl, mix chopped vegetables like capsicum and onions with soy sauce, vinegar, and other spices.
Toss the fried noodles into this mixture until everything is well-coated.
Serve immediately for maximum crispiness.
#3
Popular variations to try
While the classic Chinese bhel is delicious, there are several variations that you can try to suit different palates.
Some vendors add extra toppings like peanuts or sev for added texture.
Others experiment with different sauces or spices to create unique flavor profiles that cater to local tastes.
#4
Tips for enjoying at home
Making Chinese bhel at home can be fun and rewarding.
To get the best texture, fry your noodles just before serving, so they stay crispy.
Experiment with different vegetables according to your taste preferences, and adjust the level of spiciness by adding more or less chili sauce, as per your liking.