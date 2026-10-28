Chole kulche: The iconic Delhi-based street food you must try
What's the story
Chole kulche is a popular breakfast dish in Delhi, consisting of spicy chickpeas (chole) and soft bread (kulche). The dish is famous for its flavors and is available at many street stalls across the city. It is a go-to option for many locals and visitors alike, who want to relish an authentic taste of Delhi's street food culture. Here is all about this iconic dish and where to find it.
#1
Origins of Chole Kulche
Chole kulche has its roots in Punjab but has become a staple in Delhi's breakfast scene.
The dish is typically made with white chickpeas cooked with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
The kulche are soft breads made with flour and baked in a tandoor.
The combination of spicy chole and soft kulche makes it a favorite among food lovers.
#2
Popular street stalls
Delhi has countless street stalls serving chole kulche, each with its own unique twist on the classic dish.
Some places are famous for their secret spice blends, while others serve it with unique accompaniments like pickles or onions.
Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk are among the popular areas where you can find these stalls bustling with customers, relishing this delicious breakfast option.
#3
Variations to try
While the traditional chole kulche is a hit, there are many variations that you can try to suit your taste.
Some vendors serve stuffed kulche with potatoes or paneer for added flavor.
Others offer different types of chutneys or raitas on the side to balance the spiciness of the chole.
Trying out these variations can give you a whole new experience of this iconic dish.
#4
Tips for enjoying chole kulche
To enjoy chole kulche to the fullest, try pairing it with a side of tangy pickles or fresh onions to cut through the heat of the spices.
If you are new to street food, start with smaller portions until you get used to the flavors and spice levels.
And most importantly, do not forget to carry cash, as most street vendors do not accept cards.