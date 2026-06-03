Is cholesterol really bad for heart health?

Cholesterol is often demonized as the main culprit behind heart disease, but the truth is, it is a lot more complicated than that. While high levels of certain types of cholesterol can contribute to cardiovascular problems, it is important to understand the nuances. Not all cholesterol is bad, and some even play a crucial role in bodily functions. Here is a look at common misconceptions about cholesterol and its real impact on heart health.

#1 Good v/s bad cholesterol explained Cholesterol travels through the bloodstream in two major forms: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL is often referred to as bad cholesterol as it can build up in arteries, leading to blockages. HDL is the good cholesterol that helps remove LDL from the bloodstream. Balancing these two is key to maintaining heart health, rather than simply lowering overall cholesterol levels.

#2 Dietary impact on cholesterol levels Dietary fat has long been blamed for raising blood cholesterol levels. However, recent studies indicate that saturated fats may not have as much of an effect as previously thought. Instead, refined carbohydrates and sugars are more likely to raise triglycerides and lower HDL levels. A balanced diet with healthy fats from sources such as nuts, and avocados can actually help maintain optimal cholesterol levels.

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#3 Role of genetics in cholesterol levels Genetics also play a major role in determining an individual's cholesterol levels. Familial hypercholesterolemia is a genetic condition that leads to extremely high LDL levels, regardless of diet or lifestyle choices. For most people without this condition, lifestyle changes, like regular exercise and a healthy diet, can significantly improve lipid profiles without the need for medication.

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