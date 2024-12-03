Summarize Simplifying... In short Keep your Chow Chow cool this summer with daily grooming, but avoid shaving their double coat.

04:15 pm Dec 03, 2024

What's the story As the weather heats up, taking care of your Chow Chow requires extra attention. This breed's thick, double-layered fur coat can make them susceptible to overheating during the summer months. This article offers crucial advice on grooming, feeding, training, and healthcare to help keep your Chow Chow cool and comfortable.

Grooming

Grooming tips for a cool coat

Proper grooming is essential for a Chow Chow's summer comfort. Avoid shaving their double coat, as it serves as insulation against both heat and sunburn. Do brush daily to remove loose hair and prevent matting, which will improve air circulation to the skin. A professional trim can further thin the undercoat without exposing the skin.

Feeding

Feeding strategies in the heat

In the summer months, your Chow Chow may not feel as hungry. If you notice a decreased appetite, try offering smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day instead of one large meal. Add in some hydration-boosting fruits like watermelon (in moderation of course!). And always make sure they have access to plenty of fresh, maybe iced water.

Training

Training during cooler hours

Walks and training sessions should be scheduled according to the temperature outside. Opt for early mornings or late evenings when it's cooler. Limit training sessions during summer months, keep them short and provide plenty of water breaks. Avoid hot surfaces like asphalt that can burn their paws. Choose grassy areas instead.

Healthcare

Healthcare: Preventing heatstroke

Chow Chows are at high risk for heatstroke because of their thick double coats. Keep an eye out for symptoms such as heavy panting, drooling, tiredness, and stumbling. Make sure they have access to shade or stay inside during the hottest part of the day, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A kiddie pool filled with cool water can provide a welcome respite.

Hydration

The importance of hydration

The importance of hydration during hot weather cannot be overstated; it's crucial in preventing heat-related problems in your Chow Chow. Ensure they always have access to fresh drinking water both inside and outside your home. If you have a big yard, consider having several bowls so that one is always nearby wherever they are playing or resting.