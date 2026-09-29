Got cilantro stems? Turn them into these 5 tasty dishes
What's the story
Often ignored, cilantro stems are a treasure trove of flavor and nutrition. While most of us tend to just use the leaves, the stems are equally packed with flavor and can elevate a number of dishes. Using cilantro stems in your cooking not only minimizes waste, but also adds a fresh, zesty note to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use cilantro stems in your cooking.
Tip 1
Flavorful cilantro stem pesto
Cilantro stem pesto is a delicious twist on the classic basil version.
Blend cilantro stems with garlic, nuts (like almonds or walnuts), olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant sauce.
This pesto can be used as a pasta dressing, sandwich spread, or even a dip for veggies.
The stems give an earthy undertone that complements the other ingredients perfectly.
Tip 2
Zesty cilantro stem chimichurri
Chimichurri is a versatile sauce that goes well with grilled vegetables and tofu.
By adding cilantro stems to the mix, you get an extra layer of flavor without the need for more herbs.
Simply blend the stems with parsley leaves, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and spices like red pepper flakes or paprika.
This zesty sauce adds freshness to any dish it accompanies.
Tip 3
Refreshing cilantro stem chutney
Cilantro stem chutney is an ideal condiment for Indian dishes like samosas or pakoras.
To make this chutney, blend cilantro stems with green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, and salt until smooth.
The result is a tangy and spicy sauce that enhances the taste of many meals while making good use of those often discarded parts of the plant.
Tip 4
Savory cilantro stem rice pilaf
Incorporating finely chopped cilantro stems into rice pilaf adds depth to this simple side dish.
Sauté onions in oil until translucent before adding basmati rice, along with chopped cilantro stems and vegetable broth or water.
Cook until fluffy; season with salt if needed, before serving alongside curries or grilled dishes.
Tip 5
Aromatic cilantro stem soup base
Using cilantro stems as a base for soups adds an aromatic quality that elevates broths without overpowering them.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then add diced vegetables such as carrots, celery, and potatoes, along with the chopped cilantro stems.
Simmer until the vegetables are tender, then blend if desired for a smooth consistency, creating a flavorful foundation for any soup recipe.