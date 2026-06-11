Cilantro can help reduce bloating and gas

Cilantro can work wonders for your digestion!

By Simran Jeet 11:07 am Jun 11, 202611:07 am

What's the story

Often ignored in the world of spices, cilantro is a culinary staple known for its unique flavor. Apart from its taste, cilantro is also known for its health benefits, especially for digestion. This humble herb can help improve digestive health in a number of ways, making it an important addition to your diet. Here's how cilantro can help you digest better.