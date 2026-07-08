Speed up your digestion with this simple drink
What's the story
Combining cinnamon and apple in a drink can do wonders for your digestion. Both ingredients have been used for centuries to promote digestive health. While cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, apples are rich in fiber, which helps in digestion. Together, they make a simple yet effective drink that can be easily prepared at home. Here's how you can use these ingredients to make your digestion better.
#1
Benefits of cinnamon in digestion
Cinnamon is known for its ability to soothe the digestive tract. It helps in reducing bloating and gas by relaxing the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. Further, cinnamon also stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which further aids in breaking down food efficiently. Adding cinnamon to your diet can help you maintain a healthy digestive system.
#2
Apples: A fiber-rich choice
Apples are an excellent source of dietary fiber, particularly pectin, which aids in digestion by promoting regular bowel movements. The fiber content in apples helps keep the intestines clean and functioning properly. Eating apples regularly can help prevent constipation and promote overall gut health.
#3
Preparing your cinnamon apple drink
To make this drink, simply slice one apple and add it to a pot of water with 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then let it simmer for about 10 minutes. This allows the flavors to meld together while extracting beneficial compounds from both ingredients. Strain before serving warm or cold.
Tip 1
Tips for enhancing flavor and benefits
For added flavor and health benefits, consider adding a squeeze of lemon juice or a teaspoon of honey to your cinnamon apple drink. Lemon juice adds vitamin C and enhances taste, while honey provides natural sweetness without refined sugars. These additions make your drink tastier and healthier, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve their digestion naturally.