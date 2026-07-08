Start your day with a cinnamon and apple drink

Speed up your digestion with this simple drink

By Simran Jeet 10:11 am Jul 08, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Combining cinnamon and apple in a drink can do wonders for your digestion. Both ingredients have been used for centuries to promote digestive health. While cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, apples are rich in fiber, which helps in digestion. Together, they make a simple yet effective drink that can be easily prepared at home. Here's how you can use these ingredients to make your digestion better.