Start your day with a warm blend of apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, and honey.

For a midday boost, sip on a cinnamon-infused green tea or a spiced almond milk latte.

If you prefer cold drinks, try cinnamon-infused water. And for a cozy evening treat, enjoy a warm turmeric and cinnamon milk.

Cinnamon-infused drinks for blood sugar balance

01:38 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Cinnamon, the powerful spice, is well-known for its ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Incorporating it into your diet can be a tasty and healthy habit. In this article, we explore five cinnamon-infused drinks that not only deliver delicious flavor but also help keep your glucose levels in check. These beverages provide a simple and enjoyable way to harness the benefits of cinnamon, supporting your health naturally.

Cinnamon and apple cider vinegar drink

Combine one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a cup of warm water. Add a teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a dash of raw honey for flavor. This beverage combines the blood sugar-regulating benefits of cinnamon and apple cider vinegar. It's a great way to kickstart your morning or enjoy a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up.

Cinnamon green tea blend

Brew a cup of your favorite green tea and toss in a cinnamon stick while it's steeping. This not only adds a warm, spicy twist to your tea but also pairs the antioxidant power of green tea with cinnamon's ability to stabilize blood sugar. Sip on this soothing drink in the morning or as a peaceful pause in your busy day.

Spiced almond milk latte

Warm almond milk on the stove and whisk in ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and, if you desire, a dash of vanilla extract for extra sweetness without the need for sugar. This dairy-free latte provides the same cozy warmth as traditional lattes while also offering health benefits from the spices used. It's ideal for chilly evenings or as a coffee substitute.

Cinnamon-infused water

For those who enjoy their drinks chilled, the process is even easier. Just pop a few cinnamon sticks into a jug of water and let it infuse overnight in the fridge. The resulting delicately flavored water is not only a refreshing treat but also helps in gently regulating blood sugar levels throughout the day without the extra calories.

Warm turmeric and cinnamon milk

Heat oat milk on the stove, then whisk in turmeric powder, ground cinnamon, and a pinch of black pepper (it boosts turmeric's absorption!) Sweeten with a drizzle of maple syrup. This vegan golden milk is not just comforting, but also stabilizes blood sugar and combats inflammation. Ideal for winding down in the evening or as a healthy treat throughout the day.