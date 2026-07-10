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Cinnamon: Health hero or overhyped?

By Simran Jeet 04:54 pm Jul 10, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

Cinnamon is often touted as a magical cure for everything, but the truth is far from these claims. While this spice has been used for centuries in various cultures, its health benefits are often exaggerated. Knowing the difference between myth and fact can help you use cinnamon wisely. This article delves into common misconceptions about cinnamon and what it can actually do for your health.