5 delicious recipes using cinnamon and nutmeg
What's the story
Cinnamon and nutmeg are two spices that have been used in cooking for centuries. Their warm, aromatic flavors make them ideal for a range of sweet and savory dishes. Whether you want to add a dash of spice to your desserts or enhance the flavor of your main course, these spices can do it all. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Dish 1
Spiced apple cinnamon oatmeal
Start your day with a bowl of spiced apple cinnamon oatmeal.
Cook rolled oats with diced apples, a pinch of cinnamon, and nutmeg until creamy. Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
This hearty breakfast not only warms you up but also gives you a healthy dose of fiber and antioxidants from the apples and spices.
Dish 2
Cinnamon nutmeg rice pudding
Rice pudding is a classic dessert that can be elevated with the addition of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Cook rice in milk until soft, then stir in sugar, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon and nutmeg to taste.
The result is a creamy pudding that's both comforting and flavorful, a perfect ending to any meal.
Dish 3
Nutmeg spiced sweet potato soup
For a savory option, try nutmeg spiced sweet potato soup.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add cubed sweet potatoes, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, and ground nutmeg.
Simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture.
This soup is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm and nourishing.
Dish 4
Cinnamon apple muffins
Cinnamon apple muffins make for an excellent snack or breakfast option.
Mix flour with baking powder, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, sugar, milk, butter, and grated apples.
Pour the batter into muffin tins, and bake until golden brown.
These muffins are moist with a hint of spice, making them an irresistible treat.
Dish 5
Nutmeg-infused carrot cake
Nutmeg-infused carrot cake gives an aromatic twist to the classic dessert.
Mix grated carrots with flour, sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.
Pour the mixture into a cake pan, and bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
This cake is moist and flavorful, making it a perfect choice for special occasions or everyday indulgence.