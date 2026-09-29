Need a breakfast upgrade? Try these cinnamon treats
What's the story
Monsoon mornings call for a warm, comforting breakfast, and cinnamon pastries are just the thing. These pastries, with their aromatic spice and flaky texture, make for a delightful start to the day. Not only do they taste good, but they also fill your home with a wonderful smell. Here are five cinnamon pastry recipes that are perfect for monsoon mornings.
Dish 1
Classic cinnamon rolls
Classic cinnamon rolls are a staple breakfast treat that never goes out of style.
Made with a soft dough rolled with cinnamon sugar filling, these rolls are baked till golden brown.
Topped with cream cheese icing, they make for a sweet start to any day.
The warm spices in these rolls make them especially comforting during the cooler monsoon mornings.
Dish 2
Cinnamon twist pastries
Cinnamon twist pastries are an elegant take on traditional cinnamon rolls.
The dough is twisted into spirals and filled with cinnamon sugar before baking.
This creates layers of flaky pastry, interspersed with rich spice flavor.
These twists can be enjoyed plain or drizzled with icing for an added touch of sweetness.
Dish 3
Mini cinnamon buns
Mini cinnamon buns make for a perfect portion-controlled treat for those who want just a little something sweet in the morning.
These bite-sized goodies are made by rolling small portions of dough with cinnamon sugar and cutting them into little rounds before baking.
They are perfect for serving at brunches or enjoying alone with a cup of tea.
Dish 4
Cinnamon streusel coffee cake
Cinnamon streusel coffee cake combines the best of both worlds: moist cake and crumbly streusel topping, with a hint of cinnamon in every bite.
This cake is perfect to pair with your morning coffee or tea, making it an ideal companion on rainy days when you want something hearty, yet flavorful.
Dish 5
Apple cinnamon Danish
Apple cinnamon Danish combines two beloved flavors into one delicious pastry.
The apple filling adds a fruity contrast to the warm spice notes from the cinnamon, all wrapped up in flaky layers of buttery dough.
This one is especially nice when fresh apples are in season during monsoons, adding an extra layer of freshness to your breakfast table.