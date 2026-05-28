Boring breakfast? These citrus recipes are a must-try

Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin C and other nutrients that can help boost immunity. Adding them to your breakfast can be a great way to start your day on a healthy note. Here are five citrus-based breakfast ideas that are not only nutritious but also easy to prepare. These meals can help you get the most out of your morning routine while enjoying the refreshing taste of citrus.

Tip 1 Orange smoothie bowl An orange smoothie bowl is a delicious way to kick-start your day. Blend two oranges with a banana and some spinach for an added nutrient boost. Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top it with sliced almonds, chia seeds, and fresh berries for added texture and flavor. This smoothie bowl is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for immunity support.

Tip 2 Grapefruit avocado toast Grapefruit avocado toast combines the tangy flavor of grapefruit with creamy avocado on whole-grain bread. Simply mash half an avocado on a slice of bread, and top it with segments of grapefruit. Sprinkle some salt and pepper for seasoning. This dish offers healthy fats from the avocado, along with vitamin C from the grapefruit, making it a balanced breakfast option.

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Tip 3 Lemon chia seed pudding Lemon chia seed pudding is an easy make-ahead breakfast option. Mix three tablespoons of chia seeds with 1 cup of almond milk and the juice of half a lemon in a jar or bowl. Leave it overnight in the fridge to thicken by morning. Top with sliced kiwi or berries before serving for added flavor and nutrition.

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Tip 4 Lime-infused oatmeal Lime-infused oatmeal adds zest to your morning routine. Cook oats as usual, but add zest from one lime during cooking time, along with honey or maple syrup for sweetness if desired. Once cooked, top with walnuts or pecans for crunchiness, making this dish rich in fiber and vitamins A, B6, and C.