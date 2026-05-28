Simple cleaning tricks with orange and lemon peels

Citrus peels, the leftovers from oranges, lemons, and limes, are surprisingly versatile. They can be used for cleaning purposes, making them an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to commercial cleaners. The natural oils in citrus peels have antibacterial properties, which can help clean surfaces effectively. Using these peels not only reduces waste but also saves money on cleaning products. Here are some practical ways to use citrus peels for cleaning.

Tip 1 Freshen up your kitchen sink To freshen up your kitchen sink, rub citrus peels directly on the surface. The natural oils in the peel will help remove stains and odors, while leaving a pleasant scent behind. After rubbing the peel, rinse the sink with warm water to remove any residue. This method is simple yet effective in keeping your sink clean and fresh without harsh chemicals.

Tip 2 Clean cutting boards naturally Citrus peels can also be used to clean cutting boards naturally. Just rub the inside of an orange or lemon peel over the board's surface to help eliminate odors and stains. The acidity of the citrus helps break down food particles while imparting a fresh scent. Rinse with warm water after cleaning to ensure no residue remains.

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Tip 3 Deodorize your refrigerator To deodorize your refrigerator, place dried citrus peels on a small plate or in a mesh bag, and keep it inside the fridge. The peels will absorb unpleasant odors while imparting a subtle citrus fragrance. Replace them every few weeks for optimal results. This method is an inexpensive way to keep your refrigerator smelling fresh without using artificial air fresheners.

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