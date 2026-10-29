Clamshell exercise: A powerful way to strengthen your lower body
What's the story
The clamshell exercise is a simple yet effective way to strengthen your hip muscles. It targets the gluteus medius, which is essential for maintaining balance and stability. Adding this exercise to your routine can improve your posture and reduce the risk of injury. Here's a look at how to perform the clamshell exercise correctly, its benefits, and tips for maximizing results.
Technique
Proper technique for clamshells
To perform a clamshell, lie on your side with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.
Keep your feet together, and lift the top knee while keeping your heels in contact with each other.
Make sure to engage your core throughout the movement.
Lower the knee back down slowly, and repeat for several reps before switching sides.
Benefits
Benefits of clamshell exercise
The clamshell exercise offers a range of benefits beyond just strengthening hip muscles.
It helps improve pelvic stability, which can lead to better overall balance and coordination.
This exercise also plays a key role in preventing injuries by ensuring that the muscles around the hips are strong enough to handle daily activities and sports.
Regular practice can lead to noticeable improvements in your physical performance and well-being.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is not keeping proper form, which can lessen effectiveness and increase injury risk.
Avoid rolling your hips backward or forward during the movement; this keeps focus on the targeted muscles.
Also, do not use momentum to lift your knee; instead, rely on controlled movements for maximum benefit.
Tips
Tips for maximizing results
To get the most out of clamshells, add resistance bands around your thighs for an added challenge as you progress.
Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps per side, two or three times a week, as part of a balanced workout routine focusing on lower body strength and stability.