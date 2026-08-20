Heirloom tomatoes take these classic dishes up a notch

A caprese salad with heirloom tomatoes is a simple yet elegant dish.

Slice fresh heirloom tomatoes and layer them with slices of mozzarella cheese. Add fresh basil leaves for an aromatic touch.

Drizzle the salad with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for added flavor.

This dish is best served chilled as an appetizer or side dish during warm months when tomatoes are at their peak.