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Cliff climbing on Table Mountain: A guide

By Simran Jeet 02:08 pm Jul 06, 202602:08 pm

What's the story

Table Mountain in Cape Town is famous for its stunning views and unique ecosystem. But, if you are looking for an adrenaline rush, cliff climbing here is the way to go. This activity gives you an opportunity to explore the mountain's rugged terrain while enjoying breathtaking views. Here is everything you need to know about cliff climbing on Table Mountain, from preparation to safety tips.