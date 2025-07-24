For hikers: Explore these lesser-known volcanoes 

Africa has some of the world's most fascinating volcanic landscapes, giving adventure seekers an opportunity to explore its lesser-known peaks. These volcanoes are a perfect getaway from the regular tourist trails. From strenuous hikes to mesmerizing views, these destinations are ideal for adding a tinge of adventure to your travels. Here are some things to know about climbing Africa's lesser-known volcanoes.

Nyiragongo Mount Nyiragongo: A fiery challenge Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo is famous for its active lava lake. The trek up this volcano is demanding but rewarding, with hikers often camping overnight at the summit. The climb takes about five hours and requires a good level of fitness. Once at the top, adventurers can witness one of nature's most spectacular sights: a bubbling lava lake that illuminates the night sky.

Elgon Mount Elgon: A unique experience Straddling the border between Uganda and Kenya, Mount Elgon provides a unique trekking experience with its expansive caldera and ecosystems. The mountain is relatively less crowded than the rest of them across East Africa, making for a peaceful environment to explore. From waterfalls to caves and hot springs, trekkers can find it all along different routes catering to different skills.

Cameroon Mount Cameroon: A volcanic giant West Africa's highest peak, Mount Cameroon is bound to give you an exhilarating challenge with its steep slopes and varied terrain. Locally known as Mongo ma Ndemi, it comprises of lush rainforests at lower altitudes and rocky landscapes near the summit. Climbers should be prepared for unpredictable weather conditions but will be rewarded with stunning views over the Gulf of Guinea.

Lengai Ol Doinyo Lengai: Sacred mountain Situated in Tanzania, Ol Doinyo Lengai is considered by local Maasai people as The Mountain of God. This active volcano makes for a unique climbing experience owing to its natrocarbonatite lava flows, which glow white when cooled. The climb usually starts at night to escape the daytime heat and takes about six hours one way. At sunrise, climbers are welcomed with gorgeous vistas over Lake Natron.